16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Naming Carboxylic Acids
If the substituent name of the OH group is hydroxy in the presence of a carboxylic acid, provide the systematic name for the following compound.
Identify the following molecules as a carboxylic acid, an amide, an ester, or none of these.
c. CH₃COOH
Write both the complete structural formula of succinic acid (refer to Table 17.1), showing all bonds, and the line-angle structural formula.
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. 3,3-Dimethyl-4-phenylpentanoic acid
Fumaric acid is a metabolic intermediate that has the systematic name trans-2-butenedioic acid. Draw its structure.
The reaction that follows is catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase and occurs in two steps, the first of which (step A) is formation of an unstable intermediates (shown in brackets).
<IMAGE>
c. Which of the structures shown can be described as a ß-keto acid?
Based on the structure shown for retinol (vitamin A) and the names of the two related forms of vitamin A, retinal and retinoic acid, what do you expect to be the structural differences among these three compounds?
Write the IUPAC and common name, if any, for each of the following carboxylic acids:
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
a. 3,4-dibromobutanoic acid
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d:
c. 3-ethylbenzoic acid
Draw the condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC names for two structural isomers of the carboxylic acids that have the molecular formula C4H8O2 . (14.1)
Write the IUPAC and common names, if any, for each of the following: (14.1, 14.3)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formulas for a and b and line-angle formulas for c and d: (14.1, 14.3)
c. 3-bromopentanoic acid
Draw the line-angle formula and write the IUPAC name for each of the following: (14.1)
a. A carboxylic acid that has the formula C6H12O2, with no substituents