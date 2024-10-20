23. Lipids
Cell Membranes
Which one of the following components of a cell membrane extends through its entire thickness?
Keeping in mind that unsaturated fatty acids form kinks in the phospholipid tails, what would happen if all of the unsaturated fatty acids in a lipid bilayer were replaced with saturated fatty acids?
Based on the information in Section 23.7, how would you expect each of these common metabolites to cross the cell membrane?
c. Ca2+
a. CO
a. NO (nitrous oxide)
Which of the following are found in cell membranes?
a. cholesterol
b. triacylglycerols
c. carbohydrates
a. proteins
b. waxes
c. phospholipids