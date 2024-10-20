9. Solutions
Multiple Choice
Calculate mass (grams) needed for the following ion equivalent:1.5 mEq of Na+ ions.
Multiple Choice
The concentration of Cl- ion in blood is approximately 105 mEq/L. How many milliliters of blood would be needed to obtain 1.4 g of Cl- ions?
Multiple Choice
An intravenous saline solution contains 140 mEq/L of Na+. How many mEq of Na+ are present in 750 mL of the solution?
Multiple Choice
Calculate the normality (mEq/L) of potassium ions in a 500 mL Ringer's solution that is 2.0 x 10-3 M in potassium ions.
Textbook Question
Calculate the number of equivalents in each of the following: d. 3 moles of CO₃²⁻
Textbook Question
Calculate the number of equivalents in each of the following: d. 2 moles of Fe³⁺
Textbook Question
An intravenous saline solution contains 154 mEq/L each of Na⁺ and Cl⁻. How many moles each of Na⁺ and Cl⁻ are in 1.00 L of the saline solution?
Textbook Question
An intravenous solution contains 40. mEq/L of Cl⁻ and 15 mEq/L of HPO₄²⁻. If Na⁺ is the only cation in the solution, what is the Na⁺ concentration, in milliequivalents per liter?
Textbook Question
The typical concentration of Mg²⁺ in blood is 3 mEq/L. How many milligrams of Mg²⁺ are in 250 mL of blood?
Textbook Question
When Michelle's blood was tested, the chloride level was 0.45 g/dL. b. According to TABLE 9.6, is this value above, below, or within the normal range?
Textbook Question
A typical oral rehydration solution (ORS) for infants contains 90 mEq/L Na⁺ , 20 mEq/L K⁺ , 110 mEq/L Cl⁻ and 2.0% (m/v) glucose (MW = 180g/mol) b. What is the osmolarity of the solution, and how does it compare with the osmolarity of blood plasma?
Textbook Question
A typical oral rehydration solution (ORS) for infants contains 90 mEq/L Na⁺ , 20 mEq/L K⁺ , 110 mEq/L Cl⁻ and 2.0% (m/v) glucose (MW = 180g/mol) a. Calculate the concentration of each ORS component in units of molarity.
Textbook Question
What does it mean when we say that the concentration of Ca²⁺ in blood is 3.0 mEq/L?
Textbook Question
Calculate the mass needed for each of the following ion equivalents: 0.25 Eq Ca²⁺
Textbook Question
The concentration of Cl⁻ ion in blood is approximately 100 mEq/L. How many milliliters of blood would be needed to obtain 1.0 g of Cl⁻ ions?
