Acid-Base Introduction
Acid-Base Introduction
Which of the following compounds would produce the greatest concentration of hydrogen ions when dissolved?
Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both e. is an electrolyte
Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both d. is named barium hydroxide
Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both c. produces H⁺ ions in water
Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both b. neutralizes bases
Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both a. has a sour taste
Indicate whether each of the following statements is characteristic of an acid, a base, or both: a. neutralizes acids
Write the formula for the conjugate base for each of the following acids: b. H₂O
Write the formula for the conjugate base for each of the following acids: a. HCO₃⁻
Write the formula for the conjugate acid for each of the following bases: c. H₂PO₄⁻
Write the formula for the conjugate acid for each of the following bases: a. CO₃²⁻
What is the difference between a monoprotic acid and a diprotic acid? Give an example of each.
Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name: (10.1) e. H₂CO₃
Identify each of the following as an acid, base, or salt, and give its name: (10.1) a. H₃PO₄
How does normality compare to molarity for monoprotic and polyprotic acids?
Many allergy medications contain antihistamines, compounds that contain amine groups (R-NH₂, where R refers to an organic functional group). Would you expect these compounds to be acidic, basic or neutral? Explain. One over-the-counter product lists the active ingredient as 'diphenhydramine HCl.' What does this designation mean?
