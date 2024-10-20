1. Matter and Measurements
Significant Figures (Simplified)
How many sig figs does each number contain?
a) 100. min
b) 17.3 x 103 mL
c) 10 apples
Multiple Choice
Indicate the number of significant figures in the following:
A liter is equivalent to 1.059 qt.
Textbook Question
In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures? a. 11.0 m and 11.00 m b. 0.0250 m and 0.205 m c. 0.000 12 s and 12 000 s d. 250.0 L and 2.5 x 10⁻² L
Textbook Question
In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures? a. 0.005 75 g and 5.75 x 10⁻³ g b. 405 K and 405.0 K c. 150 000 s and 1.50 x 10⁴ s d. 3.8 x 10⁻² L and 3.0 x 10⁻⁵ L
Textbook Question
Indicate if the zeros are significant in each of the following measurements: a. 20.05 °C b. 5.00 m c. 0.000 02 g d. 120 000 yr e. 8.05 x 10² L
Textbook Question
dentify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact: b. A patient is given 2 tablets of medication.
Textbook Question
dentify the numbers in each of the following statements as measured or exact: a. A patient has a mass of 67.5 kg.
Textbook Question
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers: b. 1 table and 4 chairs
Textbook Question
Identify the measured number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers: a. 3 hamburgers and 6 oz of hamburger
Textbook Question
Identify the exact number(s), if any, in each of the following pairs of numbers: b. 6 nickels and 16 g of nickel
