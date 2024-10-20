20. Carbohydrates
D vs L Enantiomers
Draw the enantiomer of the following monosaccharides, and in each pair identify the d sugar and the l sugar.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the Fischer projection for the other enantiomer of a to b in problem 13.21.
Draw the Fischer projection for the other enantiomer of c to d in problem 13.21.
The sugar d-gulose is a sweet-tasting syrup. (13.3, 13.4)
<IMAGE>
a. Draw the Fischer projection for l-gulose.
Identify the following monosaccharides as the d- or the l-isomer:
(a) <IMAGE>
Use the structure of d-galactose in Problem 6.15 to answer the following:
(b) Draw the Fischer projection of l-galactose.
How are the following pairs of carbohydrates, shown in a Fischer projection, related to each other? Are they structural isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, or epimers? Identify each as the d- or l-isomer.
(b) <IMAGE>