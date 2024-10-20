2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
Isotopes
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
Isotopes
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers give the correct number of subatomic particles for ?
1403
views
20
rank
Multiple Choice
Which of the following answers give the correct number of subatomic particles for ?
1252
views
16
rank
Textbook Question
Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics: c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons
711
views
Textbook Question
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40. c. How are they different?
386
views
Textbook Question
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40. b. How are these isotopes alike?
433
views
Textbook Question
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40. a. Write the atomic symbol for each of these atoms.
385
views
Textbook Question
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element: (4.4, 4.5) ¹⁶₈X ¹⁶₉X ¹⁸₁₀X ¹⁷₈X ¹⁸₈X d. What atoms have the same number of neutrons?
480
views
Textbook Question
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element: (4.4, 4.5) ¹⁶₈X ¹⁶₉X ¹⁸₁₀X ¹⁷₈X ¹⁸₈X c. Which atoms have the same mass number?
315
views
Textbook Question
Consider the following atoms in which X represents the chemical symbol of the element: (4.4, 4.5) ¹⁶₈X ¹⁶₉X ¹⁸₁₀X ¹⁷₈X ¹⁸₈X a. What atoms have the same number of protons?
495
views
Textbook Question
Indicate if the atoms in each pair have the same number of protons, neutrons, or electrons. (4.4, 4.5) c. ⁴⁰₁₈Ar, ³⁹₁₇Cl
366
views
Textbook Question
Complete the following table for the three naturally occurring isotopes of silicon, the major component in computer chips: (4.4, 4.5)
329
views
Showing 14 of 14 practice