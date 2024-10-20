Skip to main content
9. Solutions
Solutions: Mass Percent

9. Solutions

Solutions: Mass Percent

Use the following table for problems 9.25 to 9.28: A solution containing 80. g of KCl in 200. g of H₂O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C. a. How many grams of KCl remain in solution at 20 °C?
A solution containing 80. g of NaNO₃ in 75 g of H₂O at 50 °C is cooled to 20 °C. b. How many grams of solid NaNO₃ crystallized after cooling?
