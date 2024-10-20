26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
DNA Double Helix
Name the bases in the pentanucleotide with the sequence G-A-U-C-A. Does this come from RNA or DNA? Explain.
Write the complementary sequence of bases for each DNA strand shown next.
a. 5′T-A-T-A-C-T-G 3′
Copy the diagram and use dotted lines to indicate where hydrogen bonding occurs between the complementary strands of DNA. What is the sequence of each strand of DNA drawn (remember that the sequence is written from the 5′ to 3′ end)? <IMAGE>
Describe the orientation of antiparallel strands in DNA. Use the terms 3' and 5' in your description.
List the similarities and differences in the secondary structure of a protein and the secondary structure of DNA.
Fill in the following table comparing structural similarities between proteins and nucleic acids:
<IMAGE>
b If the DNA chromosomes of humans contain 20% cytosine, what is the percent of guanine, adenine, and thymine?