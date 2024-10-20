26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Steps of DNA Replication
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between the leading and the lagging strands of DNA during DNA replication?
Below is a close-up of the portion of a DNA replication bubble.
Helicase is shown as a yellow triangle currently moving from left to right. Based on what you know about the creation of new DNA during replication, which is the lagging strand and why?
Suppose that 22% of the nucleotides of a DNA molecule are deoxyadenosine and during replication the relative amounts of available deoxynucleoside triphosphates are 22% dATP, 22% dCTP, 28% dGTP, and 28% dTTP. What deoxynucleoside triphosphate is limiting to the replication? Explain.
Copy the following simplified drawing of a DNA replication fork:
<IMAGE>
a. On the drawing, indicate the direction of synthesis of the new strand labeled A and the location of DNA polymerase on the strand.