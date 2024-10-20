Hyperbaric chambers, which provide high pressures (up to 6 atm) of either air or pure oxygen, are used to treat a variety of conditions, ranging from decompression sickness in deep-sea divers to carbon monoxide poisoning. Look up the solubility of O₂, N₂, CO, and CO₂ in water at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C). Explain how elevated pressures in a hyperbaric chamber be used to treat decompression sickness (excess N₂ in blood) and carbon monoxide poisoning. (Refer to Section 7.9 and Section 9.5)