An energy efficient refrigerator uses 780 kWh of electrical energy per year. How many kilocalories of electricity does it use in three years?
Textbook Question
Discuss the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a roller-coaster ride as the roller-coaster car climbs to the top and goes down the other side.
Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy: c. the energy in a lump of coal
Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following statements describes potential or kinetic energy: b. kicking a ball
Textbook Question
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place): d. the grams of fat in one avocado that has 405 kcal, 13 g of carbohydrate, and 5 g of protein
Textbook Question
Using the energy values for foods (see TABLE 3.7), determine each of the following (round off the answer for each food type to the tens place): a. the total kilojoules in two tablespoons of crunchy peanut butter that contains 6 g of carbohydrate, 16 g of fat, and 7 g of protein
Textbook Question
For dinner, Charles had one cup of clam chowder, which contains 16 g of carbohydrate, 12 g of fat, and 9 g of protein. How much energy, in kilocalories and kilojoules, is in the clam chowder? (Round off the answer for each food type to the tens place.)
Textbook Question
A patient receives 3.2 L of intravenous (IV) glucose solution. If 100. mL of the solution contains 5.0 g of glucose (carbohydrate), how many kilocalories did the patient obtain from the glucose solution?
Textbook Question
What is a catalyst, and what effect does it have on the activation energy of a reaction?
Textbook Question
If a catalyst changes the activation energy of a forward reaction from 28.0 kcal/mol to 23.0 kcal/mol, what effect does it have on the reverse reaction?
Textbook Question
Using energy values from TABLE 3.8, determine each of the following: d. If expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days will it take Charles to lose 5.0 lb?
Textbook Question
Using energy values from TABLE 3.8, determine each of the following: c. If Charles consumes 1800 kcal per day, he will maintain his weight. Would he lose weight on his new diet?
Textbook Question
b. For the amount of exercise that Charles did for one week in part a, if expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many pounds did he lose?
Textbook Question
For the unbalanced combustion reaction shown, 1 mol of ethanol, C2H5OH, releases 327 kcal (1370 kJ): C2H5OH + O2 → CO2 + H2O If the density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL, calculate the combustion energy of ethanol in kilocalories/milliliter and kilojoules/milliliter
Textbook Question
A 70.0-kg person had a quarter-pound cheeseburger, french fries, and a chocolate shake. (3.5)
d. Using TABLE 3.10, determine the number of hours of running needed to burn off the kilocalories in this meal.
Textbook Question
The relationship between the nutritional unit for energy and the metric unit is 1 calorie = 1 kcal. a. One donut contains 350 Calories. Convert this to calories and joules.
Textbook Question
When a 0.66-g sample of olive oil is burned in a calorimeter, the heat released increases the temperature of 370 g of water from 22.7 °C to 38.8 °C. What is the energy value for the olive oil in kcal/g? (3.5, 3.6)
Textbook Question
When 1.0 g of gasoline burns, it releases 11 kcal. The density of gasoline is 0.74 g/mL. (3.4, 3.6) b. If a television requires 150 kJ/h to run, how many hours can the television run on the energy provided by 1.0 gal of gasoline?
