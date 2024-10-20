6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
If a sample of sodium chloride, NaCl, contains 73.1 kg, what is its number of formula units?
Multiple Choice
If the density of water is 1.00 g/mL at 25°C, calculate the number of water molecules found in 1.50 x 103 µL of water.
Multiple Choice
A cylindrical copper wire is used for the fences around a house. The copper wire has a diameter of 0.0750 in. How many copper atoms are found in 5.160 cm piece? The density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3. (V = π • r2 • h)
Multiple Choice
The density of the sun is 1.41 g/cm3 and its volume is 1.41 x 1027 m3. How many hydrogen molecules are in the sun if we assume all the mass is hydrogen gas?
Textbook Question
Calculate the mass, in grams, for each of the following: e. 2.08 moles of (NH₄)₂SO₄
Textbook Question
Calculate the mass, in grams, for each of the following: d. 0.145 mole of C₂H₆O
Textbook Question
Caffeine has the formula C8H10N4O2. If an average cup of coffee contains approximately 125 mg of caffeine, how many moles of caffeine are in one cup?
Textbook Question
Find the mass in atomic mass units of the following: a. 1 O atom, with a mass of 2.66 * 10^-23 g b. 1 Br atom, with a mass of 1.31 * 10^-22 g
Textbook Question
The principal component of many kidney stones is calcium oxalate, CaC2O4. A kidney stone recovered from a typical patient contains 8.5 x 10^20 formula units of calcium oxalate. How many moles of CaC2O4 are present in this kidney stone? What is the mass of the kidney stone in grams?
Textbook Question
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones. What mass of calcium citrate would be needed to provide the recommended daily intake of calcium?
Textbook Question
Obtain a bottle of aspirin and identify the amount of active ingredient (acetylsalicylic acid, C9H8O4) per tablet. How many moles of aspirin are in one tablet?
Textbook Question
Pyrite, also known as fool's gold, is used commercially to produce SO2 used in the production of paper products. How many moles of SO2 can be produced from 1.0 kg of pyrite?
Textbook Question
Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, green = Cl), determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2: (7.1, 7.2, 7.3) 1. 2. c. number of moles in 10.0 g
Textbook Question
Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, red = O) determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2: (7.1, 7.2, 7.3) 1. 2. c. number of moles in 10.0 g
Textbook Question
Ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory drug in Advil, has the formula C₁₃H₁₈O₂ (7.1, 7.2, 7.3) d. How many moles of ibuprofen contain 1.22 x 10²³ atoms of C?
Textbook Question
Ammonium sulfate, (NH₄)₂SO₄, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil. (7.1, 7.2) c. How many moles of ammonium sulfate contain 7.4 x 10²⁵ atoms of N?
Textbook Question
Ammonium sulfate, (NH₄)₂SO₄, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil. (7.1, 7.2) b. How many H atoms are in 0.100 mole of ammonium sulfate?
