1. Matter and Measurements
States of Matter
Which of the following choices will have the lowest observed viscosity?
Multiple Choice
Nitric acid, which is used in the production of fertilizers, plastics and dyes, has a melting point of – 42ºC and a boiling point of 83ºC. Determine its physical state at a temperature of 110ºC.
Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid: c. Helium occupies the entire volume of a balloon.
Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid: b. The particles in a tank of oxygen are very far apart.
Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following describes a gas, a liquid, or a solid: a. Lemonade has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition: d. Frost (ice) forms on the walls of a freezer unit of a refrigerator.
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition: c. Heat is removed from 125 g of liquid water at 0 °C.
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition: b. Snow on the ground turns to liquid water.
