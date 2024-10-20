25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
The Urea Cycle
Which one of the following sentences is an incorrect description of a reaction in the urea cycle?
Which of the following metabolites is hydrolyzed in the urea cycle to produce ornithine and urea?
Which enzyme catalyzes the reaction of citrulline with aspartate to produce argininosuccinate?
Write the total number of amino acid metabolites in the urea cycle. How many of those amino acids are not found in proteins?
Fumarate from step 3 of the urea cycle may be recycled into aspartate for use in step 2 of the cycle. The sequence of reactions for this process is
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
Classify each reaction as one of the following:
1. Oxidation
2. Reduction
3. Transamination
4. Elimination
5. Addition
In the liver, the relative activity of ornithine transcarbamylase is high, that of argininosuccinate synthetase is low, and that of arginase is high. Why is it important that ornithine transcarbamylase activity be high in the liver? What might be the consequence if arginase activity is low or defective?
From what two amino acids do the nitrogens in urea arise? (Hint: See Figure 25.3.)