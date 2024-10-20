26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides
Name the nucleoside shown here. Copy the structure, and number the C and N atoms (refer to Table 26.1). <IMAGE>
Draw the complete structure of uridine 5′- phosphate, one of the four major ribonucleotides.
In the genetic disease uridine monophosphate synthase deficiency, symptoms include anemia, cardiac malformations, and infections. Draw the condensed structural formula for uridine monophosphate.
A deficiency of the enzyme adenine transferase causes a lack of adenine for purine synthesis and a high level of adenine in the urine. Draw the condensed structural formula for adenosine monophosphate.
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleosides: (17.1)
a. deoxythymidine
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleosides: (17.1)
c. cytidine
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides: (17.1)
b. dAMP
Identify the base and sugar in each of the following nucleotides: (17.1)
d. UMP
Identify each of the following as a nucleoside or a nucleotide:
b. deoxycytidine
Identify each of the following as a nucleoside or a nucleotide:
d. cytidine monophosphate
Identify each of the following as a nucleoside or a nucleotide:
b. guanosine
State whether each of the following components is present in DNA only, RNA only, or both DNA and RNA:
c. deoxycytidine monophosphate