22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Glycolysis Summary
Write the names of the substrate and the product of reaction 3 of glycolysis.
What is the name of the product when 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate loses a phosphate group?
Which one of the following statements is incorrect about phase A of glycolysis?
For each of the following reactions described below, identify a corresponding step of glycolysis.
a) ____ Phosphorylation of glucose to produce glucose-6-phosphate.
b) ____ Formation of a hexose phosphate from a hexose.
c) ____ An oxidation reaction is catalyzed by glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase.
d) ____ Phosphorylation of fructose-6-phosphate to produce fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.
What is the name of the product of the glycolysis reaction which produces NADH?
Which reaction of glycolysis produces a hexose bisphosphate from a hexose phosphate?
Which reaction of the glycolysis pathway is catalyzed by the enzyme pyruvate kinase?
Use curved arrows (like those in Figure 22.3) to write an equation for the conversion of fructose to fructose 6-phosphate by ATP. At what step does fructose 6-phosphate enter glycolysis?
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?

c. phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate
c. phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate
If glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm and the citric acid cycle occurs in the mitochondrial matrix, how do the products of glycolysis get inside the mitochondrial matrix?
Which of the following reactions in glycolysis produce ATP or NADH?
a. 1,3-bisphosphoglycerate to 3-phosphoglycerate
Which of the following reactions in glycolysis produce ATP or NADH?
a. glucose to glucose-6-phosphate
In terms of high-energy molecules, what is the net output for one molecule of glucose undergoing glycolysis?