17. Amines
Naming Ammonium Salts
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Write the structures of the following compounds:
a. Butyldiethylammonium bromide
Write the structure of benzylamine hydrochloride in two different ways, and name the hydrochloride as an ammonium salt.
<IMAGE>
Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
a. <IMAGE>
Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
a. <IMAGE>
Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
c. N-Butyl-N-isopropylhexylammonium chloride
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (14.5)
d. ethylmethylammonium bromide
Novocain, a local anesthetic, is the ammonium salt of procaine. (14.5)
<IMAGE>
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for the ammonium salt (procaine hydrochloride) formed when procaine reacts with HCl. (Hint: The tertiary amine reacts with HCl.)