1. Matter and Measurements
Metric Prefixes
Open Question
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without any exponents.
a) 32 x 10-13 L
b) 7.3 x 106 g
c) 18.5 x 1011 s
Open Question
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only the base unit.
a) 83 µm
b) 193 kg
c) 2.7 mmol
Multiple Choice
If a room has a volume of 1.15 x 108 cm3, what is the volume in km3?
Textbook Question
For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit? b. milliliter or microliter
Textbook Question
For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit? a. milligram or kilogram
Textbook Question
Give the full name of the following units: a. cc b. dm c. mm d. nL e. mg f. m³
Textbook Question
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems: d. A balloon has a volume of 3500 cm³. What is the volume in liters?
Textbook Question
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems: c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?
Textbook Question
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems: b. A cooler has a volume of 5000 mL. What is the capacity of the cooler in liters?
Textbook Question
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems: d. A jar contains 0.29 kg of olives. How many grams of olives are in the jar?
Textbook Question
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems: c. A package of chocolate instant pudding contains 2840 mg of sodium. How many grams of sodium are in the pudding?
Textbook Question
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems: a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?
