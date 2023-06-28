Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsCarbohydrates
A glucose molecule is to starch as (Explain your answer.) a. a steroid is to a lipid. b. a protein is to an amino acid. c. a nucleic acid is to a polypeptide. d. a nucleotide is to a nucleic acid.

