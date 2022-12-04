2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
2:47 minutes
Problem 2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The enzyme amylase can break glycosidic linkages between glucose monomers only if the monomers are in the α form. Which of the following could amylase break down? a. glycogen, starch, and amylopectin b. glycogen and cellulose c. cellulose and chitin d. starch, chitin, and cellulose
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1033
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Carbohydrates with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice