2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsCarbohydrates
The enzyme amylase can break glycosidic linkages between glucose monomers only if the monomers are in the α form. Which of the following could amylase break down? a. glycogen, starch, and amylopectin b. glycogen and cellulose c. cellulose and chitin d. starch, chitin, and cellulose

