2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
Which of the following chemical reactions results in energy release when glycosidic bonds are broken?
a) Condensation reaction.
b) Dehydration synthesis reaction.
c) Hydrolysis reaction.
d) Hydrogen bonding.
