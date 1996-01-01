2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides are linked together via a ______________ reaction, forming a _____________bond.
a) Hydrolysis ; Glycosidic.
b) Dehydration synthesis ; Hydrogen.
c) Hydrolysis ; Peptide.
d) Dehydration synthesis ; Glycosidic.
e) Hydrolysis ; Hydrogen.
