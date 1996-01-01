2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Generally, animals cannot digest (hydrolyze) the glycosidic linkages between the glucose molecules in cellulose. How then do cows get enough nutrients from eating grass?
A
They have to eat a lot of grass.
B
Cows and other herbivores are exceptions and make some cellulose-digesting enzymes.
C
The flat teeth and strong stomach of herbivores break the cellulose fibers so that the cows get enough nutrition from the cell contents.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
Microorganisms in their digestive tracts hydrolyze the cellulose to individual glucose units.
813
Watch next
Master Carbohydrates with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice