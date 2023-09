Let's take a look at the synthesis of sucrose, or table sugar, from glucose and fructose. Glucose and fructose exist in equilibrium between straight-chain and ring conformations. During the formation of sucrose, a glycosidic linkage is formed between the number 1 carbon of the glucose molecule, shown here in its ring conformation, and the oxygen atom attached to the number 2 carbon of the fructose molecule.

