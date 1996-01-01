2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
Amylase is an enzyme that breaks down starch. Why can the same enzyme not break down cellulose?
A
The enzyme cannot attack cellulose because of its helical shape.
B
Cellulose molecules are much too large.
C
Starch is made of glucose; cellulose is made of fructose.
D
The bonds between the monosaccharide monomers in cellulose are much stronger.
E
The monosaccharide monomers in cellulose are bonded together differently than those in starch.
