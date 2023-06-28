2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
Problem 4b
What are the primary functions of carbohydrates in cells? a. cell identity, energy storage, raw material source for synthesis, and structure b. catalysis, energy storage, metabolism, and structure c. catalysis, digestion, energy storage, and information storage d. energy storage, information storage, polymerization, and raw material source for synthesis
