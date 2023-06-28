2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
1:53 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
If you hold a salty cracker in your mouth long enough, it will begin to taste sweet. What is responsible for this change in taste?
Verified Solution
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
230
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Carbohydrates with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice