At a conference, the speaker's grand finale was sautéing mealworms (insect larvae) in butter and serving them to the audience. They were crunchy (like popcorn hulls) because their exoskeletons contain the polysaccharide __________.
A
collagen
B
cellulose
C
palmitic acid
D
glycogen
E
chitin
