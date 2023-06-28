2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
Problem 2c
What type of bond is formed between two sugars in a disaccharide? a. glycosidic linkage b. phosphodiester bond c. peptide bond d. hydrogen bond
