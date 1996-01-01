2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
Animal cells store energy in the form of _________, and plant cells store energy in the form of ___________.
a) Sucrose ; glucose.
b) Disaccharides ; monosaccharides.
c) Starch ; glycogen.
d) Cellulose ; chitin.
e) Glycogen ; starch.
