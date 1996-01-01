Anatomy & Physiology
21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Active and passive humoral immunity
Problem
Which of the following is a characteristic of a secondary immune response?
A
A secondary immune response produces as many antibodies as a primary immune response.
B
A secondary immune response is slower than a primary immune response.
C
A secondary immune response lasts longer than a primary immune response.
D
A secondary immune response is started by naive lymphocytes, while a primary immune response is initiated by memory cells.
Immune System
by Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology
40 views
Hide transcripts
