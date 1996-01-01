21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
1:11 minutes
Problem 9
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of these antibody classes is usually arranged as a pentamer? a. IgG b. IgM c IgA d. IgD
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Immune System, Part 2: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #46 with a bite sized video explanation from CrashCourseStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice