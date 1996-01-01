21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
2:34 minutes
Problem 18a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Define antibody. Using an appropriately labeled diagram, describe the structure of an antibody monomer. Indicate and label variable and constant regions, heavy and light chains.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Immune System, Part 2: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #46 with a bite sized video explanation from CrashCourseStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice