21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
Name the five classes of immunoglobulins. Which is most likely to be found attached to a B cell membrane? Which is most abundant in plasma? Which is important in allergic responses? Which is the first Ig to be released during the primary response? Which can cross the placental barrier?
