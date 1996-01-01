13. Mendelian Genetics
Autosomal Inheritance
13. Mendelian Genetics Autosomal Inheritance
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hemochromatosis is an autosomal recessive trait. A carrier woman with Hemochromatosis and her normal husband have children. What is true regarding the probability of having normal or diseased children?
Hemochromatosis is an autosomal recessive trait. A carrier woman with Hemochromatosis and her normal husband have children. What is true regarding the probability of having normal or diseased children?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100% of children will be phenotypically normal
B
50% of children will be phenotypically normal
C
25% of children will be diseased
D
100% of children will be diseased