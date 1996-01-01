13. Mendelian Genetics
Autosomal Inheritance
13. Mendelian Genetics Autosomal Inheritance
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sickle-cell disease is a recessive trait. A couple yields normal results for a sickle-cell disease test, and none of their parents have this disease. What will be the probability that if this couple has a child, the child will have the sickle-cell disease?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 %
B
25%
C
50%
D
75%