7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy
Hydrogen peroxide is considered a harmful byproduct of many natural metabolic processes. How does the enzyme catalase prevent the damage brought about by this chemical compound?
By rapidly catalyzing its decomposition process
By speeding up its synthesis
By catering its anabolic process
By increasing the activation energy needed for the decomposition process to take place