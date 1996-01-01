7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy
7. Energy and Metabolism Enzyme Activation Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the energy diagram for a biological reaction given below, identify the correct labeling for A, B, and C.
In the energy diagram for a biological reaction given below, identify the correct labeling for A, B, and C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A - Transition state, B - Activation energy in the absence of an enzyme, C - Activation energy in the presence of an enzyme.
B
A - Transition state, B - Activation energy in the presence of an enzyme, C - Activation energy in the absence of an enzyme.
C
A - Activation state, B - Activation energy in the absence of an enzyme, C - Activation energy in the presence of an enzyme.
D
A - Activation state, B - Activation energy in the presence of an enzyme, C - Activation energy in the absence of an enzyme.