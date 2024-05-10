7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy
7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding an enzyme's function?
a) It is generally increased if the structure or conformation of an enzyme is altered.
b) It is independent of factors such as pH and temperature.
c) It increases the rate of chemical reactions by lowering activation energy barriers.
Multiple Choice
A plot of reaction rate (velocity) against temperature for an enzyme indicates little activity at 10°C and 45°C, with peak activity at 35°C. The most reasonable explanation for the low velocity at 10°C is that __________.
Textbook Question
What would happen if activation energy barriers didn't exist? a. Substrates would not bind properly to enzymes; b. Chemical reactions in the body would never occur; c. Enzyme function would not be affected; d, Metabolic reactions would proceed even if their products were not needed.
Textbook Question
Why is the barrier of the activation energy beneficial for cells? Explain how enzymes lower activation energy.
Textbook Question
A biologist performed two series of experiments on lactase, the enzyme that hydrolyzes lactose to glucose and galactose. First, she made up 10% lactose solutions containing different concentrations of enzyme and measured the rate at which galactose was produced (grams of galactose per minute). Results of these experiments are shown in Table A below. In the second series of experiments (Table B), she prepared 2% enzyme solutions containing different concentrations of lactose and again measured the rate of galactose production. (b) Graph and explain the relationship between the reaction rate and the substrate concentration. How and why did the results of the two experiments differ?.
Textbook Question
A biologist performed two series of experiments on lactase, the enzyme that hydrolyzes lactose to glucose and galactose. First, she made up 10% lactose solutions containing different concentrations of enzyme and measured the rate at which galactose was produced (grams of galactose per minute). Results of these experiments are shown in Table A below. In the second series of experiments (Table B), she prepared 2% enzyme solutions containing different concentrations of lactose and again measured the rate of galactose production. (a)Graph and explain the relationship between the reaction rate and the enzyme concentration.
