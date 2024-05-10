Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy

7. Energy and Metabolism

Enzyme Activation Energy

Practice this topic

Textbook Question
A biologist performed two series of experiments on lactase, the enzyme that hydrolyzes lactose to glucose and galactose. First, she made up 10% lactose solutions containing different concentrations of enzyme and measured the rate at which galactose was produced (grams of galactose per minute). Results of these experiments are shown in Table A below. In the second series of experiments (Table B), she prepared 2% enzyme solutions containing different concentrations of lactose and again measured the rate of galactose production. (b) Graph and explain the relationship between the reaction rate and the substrate concentration. How and why did the results of the two experiments differ?.

796
views
Textbook Question
A biologist performed two series of experiments on lactase, the enzyme that hydrolyzes lactose to glucose and galactose. First, she made up 10% lactose solutions containing different concentrations of enzyme and measured the rate at which galactose was produced (grams of galactose per minute). Results of these experiments are shown in Table A below. In the second series of experiments (Table B), she prepared 2% enzyme solutions containing different concentrations of lactose and again measured the rate of galactose production. (a)Graph and explain the relationship between the reaction rate and the enzyme concentration.

461
views
Showing 7 of 7 practice