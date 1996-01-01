7. Energy and Metabolism
7. Energy and Metabolism Enzyme Activation Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The activation energy is the energy required for a reaction to take place. What does it imply when the activation energy was lowered?
The reaction took place at the optimum temperature.
The reaction took place at the optimum pH.
The reaction was catalyzed.
The reaction is reversible.