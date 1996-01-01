38. Animal Form and Function
Metabolism and Homeostasis
38. Animal Form and Function Metabolism and Homeostasis
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why do ectotherms not need as much food as endotherms for energy generation?
Why do ectotherms not need as much food as endotherms for energy generation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because ectotherms do not need much energy for their metabolic process
B
Because ectotherms need to warm their bodies at night to maintain homeostasis
C
Because ectotherms are not active in food hunting
D
Because ectotherms do not need to invest energy in growth and reproduction