53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology Conservation Biology
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Corals will eject the algae (Zooxanthellae) that live in their tissues if the water temperature gets too high, turning the coral totally white. This effect is known as:
Corals will eject the algae (Zooxanthellae) that live in their tissues if the water temperature gets too high, turning the coral totally white. This effect is known as:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Coral bleaching
B
Black-band disease
C
Red-band disease
D
White-band disease