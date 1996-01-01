14. DNA Synthesis
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Starting with 14N14N (lighter) DNA, and after two generations in the 15N medium, bacterial cells will produce the following band/s in density-gradient centrifugation:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a single band of DNA with the highest density
B
one band of heavier DNA and one band of DNA with medium density
C
one band of the lighter DNA with medium density and one band of DNA with the highest density
D
a single band of DNA with the lowest density