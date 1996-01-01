14. DNA Synthesis
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Meselson and Stahl transferred the bacteria from 15N medium to 14N medium. They allowed them to replicate for two generations. DNA extracted from these cells is centrifuged. The DNA obtained after the first round of replication is
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hybrid of one lighter and one heavier strand
B
Dense with both heavier strands
C
Lighter with both lighter strands
D
Have two density classes