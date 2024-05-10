14. DNA Synthesis
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
Multiple Choice
The Meselson-Stahl experiment demonstrated that DNA replication produces new molecules of DNA each containing…
Multiple Choice
The DNA of a phage was injected into the bacterial host, but the protein coat remained outside. The viral DNA directed the host to replicate the new phage viruses. Which scientist(s) are associated with this finding?
Textbook Question
A cell containing a single chromosome is placed in a medium containing radioactive phosphate so that any new DNA strands formed by DNA replication will be radioactive. The cell replicates its DNA and divides. Then the daughter cells (still in the radioactive medium) replicate their DNA and divide, and a total of four cells are present. Sketch the DNA molecules in all four cells, showing a normal (nonradioactive) DNA strand as a solid line and a radioactive DNA strand as a dashed line.
