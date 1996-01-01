14. DNA Synthesis
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
14. DNA Synthesis Meselson-Stahl Experiment
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If we assume that DNA replication is according to the conservative model. Starting with 14N14N (lighter) DNA, and after two generations in the 15N medium, bacterial cells will produce the following band/s in density-gradient centrifugation.
If we assume that DNA replication is according to the conservative model. Starting with 14N14N (lighter) DNA, and after two generations in the 15N medium, bacterial cells will produce the following band/s in density-gradient centrifugation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A single band of DNA with the lowest density
B
one band of DNA with the highest density and one band of DNA with the lowest density
C
A single band of DNA with intermediate density
D
A single band of DNA with the highest density