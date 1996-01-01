13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
If using the Punnett square we can predict that 50% of the offspring is homozygous dominant (TT) and 50% is heterozygous (Tt), what is the possible genotype of the two parents?
A
Homozygous dominant and heterozygous
B
Homozygous recessive and heterozygous
C
Two heterozygous parents
D
Homozygous dominant and homozygous recessive