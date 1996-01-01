13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
If crossing two heterozygote parents (Pp) will yield 25% homozygous dominant and 25% homozygous recessive offspring, which of the following is the correct genotypic ratio?
A
2 PP: 2 Pp: 2 pp
B
1 PP: 1 Pp: 1 pp
C
1 PP: 2 Pp: 1 pp
D
2 PP: 1 Pp: 2 pp