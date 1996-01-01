13. Mendelian Genetics
Test Crosses
Test Crosses
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
You adopt a stray male dog that has curly hair. How will you determine whether the allele for curly hair is dominant or recessive?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By mating your dog with a female dog having non-curly hair.
B
By mating your dog with a female dog having curly hair.
C
By mating your dog with any female dog.
D
Both a and b.